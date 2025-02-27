Why aren't the Cowboys meeting with Ashton Jeanty at NFL Combine?
The Dallas Cowboys and Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty have seemed destined for one another since even before the pre-NFL Draft process started.
Dallas desperately needs a running back, and Jeanty - a Frisco native - wants nothing more than to return to DFW and play for his hometown team. On top of that, a large portion of the Cowboys fan base has been vocal about wanting Jeanty to wear a star on his helmet.
So, if that is the case, why are the Cowboys not interviewing their potential No. 12 overall pick at the NFL Scouting Combine this week?
According to Cowboys insider Nick Harris, there is a very simple explanation for that decision.
Per Harris, instead of meeting with Jeanty in Indianapolis, the Cowboys will simply meet with him during their Dallas Day pre-draft event in Frisco, rather than using one of their select few visits at the combine.
"He’ll be a Dallas Day guy that they can bring in for a facility visit," Harris said on X. "No point in burning a combine visit on him."
At the combine, each team is only allotted 60 interviews throughout the week, with each visit being relegated to a time limit of 15 minutes. So, in truth, if the Cowboys wait until Dallas Day to meet with Jeanty, they will have a much more hands on and lengthy opportunity on their hands to really get to know their potential first round pick.
In other words, the simple fact that the Cowboys are choosing not to meet with Jeanty in Indianapolis, is not indicitive of whether or not they have interest in drafting him, and he very well is still likely near the top of their board.
