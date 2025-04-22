Potential Dallas Cowboys first-round NFL Draft target is 'acquired taste'
In a matter of two days and some odd hours, the Dallas Cowboys will be on the clock in the 2025 NFL Draft. While no one knows with certainty who the pick will be, there is a growing trend.
Within the past few weeks, Arizona Wildcats star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has been a common pick for the Cowboys in mock drafts.
If McMillan is available when Dallas is on the clock, it would be difficult to pass on the 6-foot-4 pass catcher who has a nose for the ball and is a redzone threat.
MORE: Cowboys make shocking defensive splash in Round 1 of new NFL mock draft
But, according to Senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, McMillan is an "acquired taste" and depending on what team you ask he could go in the top 10 or potentially fall into the 20s.
"One last thing about McMillan: he’s a much more acquired taste as a player than I initially thought," he writes.
"It was a pretty even split in terms of teams that had him as a top-10 pick, versus middle of the first round and late in the first round in their stack."
MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to fill two biggest needs by NFL Draft expert
It's an interesting note, because it could open possibilities for Dallas if McMillan is on the board. If he is their top player, do they take him at No. 12 overall? Or should the team explore sliding back a few slots to pick up an extra pick and still land their guy?
If McMillan is the Cowboys' main target, you have to take him when he's available, but with the recent buzz about his draft stock it will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands. Luckily, we won't have to wait much longer to find out.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider