Star NFL Draft prospect could fall into Dallas Cowboys' lap at position of need
The Dallas Cowboys' lack of depth at wide receiver is no secret, with veteran Brandin Cooks set to hit free agency and several unproven talents behind him on the depth chart.
Luckily, there are some strong wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft class who could give Dallas exactly what it needs across from CeeDee Lamb.
The Cowboys have been linked to Missouri star Luther Burden III and Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan in numerous mock drafts, but there have been questions whether either player will be available when Dallas is on the clock with the No. 12 overall pick.
Well, as it turns out, the massive 6-foot-5 Tetairoa, who was projected as a top 10 pick, could fall into their lap, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.
Breer shared some of the buzz he's hearing in Indianapolis ahead of the NFL Scouting Combine, with Tetairoa reportedly sliding down Big Boards.
"The more teams have dug into super-sized Arizona prospect Tetairoa McMillan, the more he seems to have slipped, going from a sure-fire top-10 guy into probably the middle of the first round," Breer wrote.
"Former five-star recruit and Missouri star Luther Burden III isn’t the cleanest prospect, either. And teams aren’t licking their chops the way they have in recent years over the Day 2 talent, either."
This season, McMillan hauled in 84 catches for 1,319 yards and eight touchdowns. It is the second consecutive year for McMillan to surpass the 1,000-yard mark.
With McMillan's massive frame and CeeDee Lamb's ability to play outside or in the slot, he would be an intriguing addition to the Cowboys offense. Now, whether he actually falls to No. 12 remains to be seen.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
