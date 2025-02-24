Stephen Jones says Dallas Cowboys could select QB in 2025 NFL Draft
The Dallas Cowboys will have plenty of new faces in 2025 with 25 total players set to hit NFL free agency, including 22 who will be unrestricted free agents. And one of the new faces may hold a very important position.
Entering the offseason, Dak Prescott is the only Cowboys signal-caller under contract with Cooper Rush and Trey Lance set to be free agents.
So, will Dallas bring either player back or look to free agency to fill the void? According to team COO Stephen Jones, it looks seems like bringing in a low-cost veteran and rookie quarterback could be the answer.
When speaking to The Dallas Morning News, Jones revealed the Cowboys hope to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, saying it is "one of our goals."
Drafting a quarterback could also spell the end of Trey Lance's time in Dallas.
"You know, I think one of our goals is to get a young quarterback in the draft,” Jones said. “I don’t know where that’s going to be. That’s why we gave a [fourth-round pick] for Trey. It seems like all the quarterbacks, even guys we have in the fourth round, go in the first. They always go so much higher than what you think."
If the Cowboys do bring back one of the 2024 backups, Cooper Rush would be the obvious choice.
However, he has proven throughout the years that he is a reliable spot starter and can win games when you need to while limiting mistakes. On the open market, Rush could generate interest and the Cowboys may not want to engage in a bidding war.
It will be interesting to see what direction the team goes at quarterback this offseason, and it's even more itriguing now that drafting a signal-caller is on the table.
