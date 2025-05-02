Tyler Booker shares thoughts on signing Dallas Cowboys rookie contract
In the final hours before the start of the 2024 NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys made Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the league with his new deal.
So, how do you protect someone that you've given all that money to? That's easy, you continue to find top offensive linemen to add to the team.
The Cowboys selected former Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
RELATED: New Cowboys RB Jaydon Blue says he's even faster than people think
Booker comes to a unit that is already very young, with 2024 rookies Tyler Guyton and Cooper Beebe. However, the former Crimson Tide star is ready to get the ball rolling at his new home.
The newest Cowboys star has already singed his rookie deal, which was done before the start of Cowboys' rookie minicamp.
"We were both on the same page. We know that this rookie contract, Lord willing, the first of a couple that I have coming in front of me. I was just focused on getting to work," Booker said.
That line about being focused on getting to work has to put a smile on the face of every Cowboys fan.
The team has a lot of work to do. After a disappointing 2024 season, the Cowboys are looking to prove all the doubters wrong, and that starts with the work put in this summer.
