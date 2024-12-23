Cowboys Country

Updated 2025 NFL Draft order after Dallas Cowboys' playoff elimination

Where would the Dallas Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft was held today?

Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season was not kind to the Dallas Cowboys. Before the team took the field on Sunday Night Football, they were already eliminated from the playoffs thanks to the Washington Commanders' last-second heroics to secure a comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas could have packed it in after being eliminated, but the team rallied with an incredible defensive effort to take down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in primetime.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys' win came to the detriment of the team's position in the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the win, the Cowboys are teetering on the edge of the top 15.

The division-rival New York Giants, meanwhile, took sole possession of the No. 1 overall pick and are in position to draft their quarterback of the future, whether it be Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

Rounding out the top five are the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, and Cleveland Browns.

Where would the Cowboys pick if the 2025 NFL Draft was set to begin today?

A look at the current 2025 NFL Draft order as we prepare for the holidays can be seen below.

2025 NFL Draft order following Week 16 Sunday games

1. New York Giants (2-13)

2. New England (3-12)

3. Jacksonville (3-12)

4. Tennessee (3-12)

5. Cleveland (3-12)

6. Las Vegas (3-12)

7. Carolina (4-11)

8. New York Jets (4-11)

9. Chicago (4-11)

10. New Orleans (5-9)

11. San Francisco (6-9)

12. Miami (7-8)

13. Indianapolis (7-8)

14. Cincinnati (7-8)

15. Dallas (7-8)

16. Arizona (7-8)

17. Seattle (8-7)

18. Tampa Bay (8-7)

19. Atlanta (8-7)

20. Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)

21. Houston (9-6)

22. Denver (9-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (9-6)

24. Washington (10-5)

25. Pittsburgh (10-5)

26. Baltimore (10-5)

27. Green Bay (10-4)

28. Philadelphia (12-3)

29. Buffalo (12-3)

30. Minnesota (13-2)

31. Detroit (13-2)

32. Kansas City (14-1)

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.

