What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys CB Shavon Revel Jr.
The Dallas Cowboys have been praised for their third round selection of former East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel Jr.
Many draft experts have called the Cowboys' selection of Revel one of the biggest steals in the draft. However, what are those same experts saying about Revel's play?
Here's a closer look at the scouting reports on Revel's abilities.
Bleacher Report
"Good overall athlete with ball skills and body control. Sinks hips well for his size and quickly transitions. Also shows the ability to push receivers off their line as he works downfield."
The 33rd Team
"This is an uber-physical cornerback who dictates terms in every phase of the position — be that as a run support player on the edge, a tackler at the catch point in rally opportunities to the football, or playing press coverage or at the catch point."
NFL.com
"He has ideal length and good vision from zone, and he should continue to improve in that coverage with more experience. Revel suffered a torn ACL in September, but his measurables, explosiveness and upside give him a good chance to become an early starter."
Pro Football & Sports Network
"Entering the 2025 NFL Draft, Revel grades out as a mid-Round 1 prospect who could become an early-to-mid first-round pick in a loaded defensive class. Revel isn’t alone among cornerbacks at the top of the board, but he has one of the most compelling overall profiles."
