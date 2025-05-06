Dallas Cowboys scored major NFL Draft win thanks to Saints, insider says
One of the first big steals for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 NFL draft occurred in the second round.
Dallas atoned for a perceived reach in Round 1, where they took Alabama guard Tyler Booker at No. 12 overall, by landing ACC-sack leader Donovan Ezeiruaku at No. 44 overall. As thrilled as they were to take the Boston College product, Dallas wouldn’t have had the chance if not for the New Orleans Saints.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens trade still has NFL experts buzzing
That’s the stance PFF’s Trevor Sikkema takes as he says New Orleans reached for Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough at No. 40, when Ezeiruaku would have been the better selection.
”This pick swap can be summed up as: I was not big on Tyler Shough, who ranked 133rd on my big board, and the Saints took him at pick No. 40. Even with the quarterback position tax, that is a reach.” — Sikemma, PFF
New Orleans felt pressured into a quarterback due to a shoulder injury suffered by Derek Carr, but Sikemma says they still need pass rushers and should have taken Ezeiruaku, who was the best EDGE on the board — and a top 20 player overall according to the PFF Big Board.
The Saints, who hired former Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore as their head coach this offseason, allowed need to dictate their move in Round 2. The Cowboys have been guilty of this in the past, but benefited from such a move this year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp
Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism
Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense
New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching