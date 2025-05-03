Promising Cowboys rookie's humble beginnings inspired 'prove it' mindset
The Dallas Cowboys picked up two defensive players in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft who were expected to go much higher.
Boston College defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was considered a first-round talent by many draft experts, but was still on the board at No. 44. Another player who was in the first-round conversation before suffering a torn ACL was East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel.
His injury hampered his draft stock, but Revel still seemed destined for Round 2. That wasn't the case as he was still there for Dallas at No. 76. Now with an NFL team, Revel is focused on rehabbing his knee in time for the start of the season.
He also knows getting back on the field is just the beginning. The young man who has overcome injuries dating back to high school and worked at Amazon to pay for college, understands he's just getting started. He's also eager to prove himself to the coaching staff.
"Job ain't finished," Revel said, according to Tommy Yarish. "I still have to go out there and prove myself to the coaches. I've got to go out there and show them what I have. You can always talk, at the end of the day, you've got to prove to the coaches what you can do."
Revel is currently at the team's facility for rookie minicamps and has been able to take part in their walkthroughs. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said he's still limited, but is "progressing great."
Revel's surgery was performed by the Cowboys team doctor, Dan Cooper, so they had some inside information on him ahead of the draft. Revel, showing his humility, praised Cooper for the excellent work he did, saying he was walking one week after the operation.
He has yet to start cutting, but is running and feels confident that he will be ready to go this year. From there, it will be all about earning his spot, something he's eager to do.
