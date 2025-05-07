What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys LB Shemar James
Many fanbases like to poke fun at the Dallas Cowboys every chance they get. However, there are no jokes to be made with the team's 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Cowboys continue to be praised with how they attacked the draft this year, and the team may have found a diamond in their fifth round selection of linebacker Shemar James.
Can James make an instant impact on the Cowboys' defense? Here's what a few draft experts have said about James.
NFL.com
"James flashes speed but has never really developed the recognition and response talent to chalk up playmaking production. He has some twitch in his movement and does a nice job of working past blocks, but he might not be able to anticipate with enough consistency to play ahead of NFL blocking schemes. James is athletic in space and can play special teams, but he might never be more than an average backup."
NFLDraftBuzz.com
"The concerning trend on film is James's struggle against direct blocks - a problem that his 229-pound frame will only magnify at the next level. His run defense shows more promise than his coverage metrics would suggest, particularly when allowed to flow rather than stack-and-shed. While he made plays in zone coverage at Florida, NFL offenses will inevitably target him in man assignments against more dynamic receiving backs and tight ends unless he dramatically improves his anticipation skills."
Draft Network
"Overall, James has tremendous upside as a draft prospect. If placed in the right system, he has the potential to become one of the better linebackers in the NFL, flying around the field and making plays both in the run game and in pass coverage."
