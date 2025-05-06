Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens trade still has NFL experts buzzing

The Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens buzz continues even after the NFL draft.

Randy Gurzi

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys.
Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens runs after a catch against the Dallas Cowboys. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Prior to the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be discussing a trade for a prominent wide receiver. Eventually, it was reported they were looking at George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

No deal was ever agreed upon, and the Cowboys have yet to add another receiver capable of starting across from CeeDee Lamb. Their only addition came after the draft, with undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden serving as their top rookie option.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys ‘disrespected’ rookie receiver puts NFL on notice

That’s why it’s no surprise to see the Cowboys continue to be connected to Pickens. The latest to do so is Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, who says the Steelers should trade Pickens before the start of the season. He also says Dallas is the most logical spot.

”The Dallas Cowboys are an ideal team to swing a blockbuster trade with. They seem desperate for an upgrade in the receivers room after failing to come away with a rookie wideout in the draft.” — Kay, Bleacher Report

Steelers WR George Pickens breaks through the defense for a touchdown.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens breaks through the defense for a touchdown. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kay believes the Cowboys have to get better at wideout to compete for a playoff spot. Throw in the reports that Pickens is unhappy following the Steelers’ addition (and subsequent extension) of DK Metcalf, and the connection makes sense.

The real concern comes down to price. Would the Dallas front office be willing to not only send the required draft capital to land Pickens, but also pay him an extension?

Recent history suggests that’s a long shot, but until another team adds Pickens, the buzz will continue.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys 53-man roster prediction after rookie minicamp

Cowboys named biggest NFC East offseason loser despite recent optimism

Dallas Cowboys UDFA tight end could be unlikely hidden gem for offense

New Cowboys EDGE gets high praise from staff for embracing coaching

Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News