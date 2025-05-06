Dallas Cowboys' George Pickens trade still has NFL experts buzzing
Prior to the 2025 NFL draft, the Dallas Cowboys were rumored to be discussing a trade for a prominent wide receiver. Eventually, it was reported they were looking at George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
No deal was ever agreed upon, and the Cowboys have yet to add another receiver capable of starting across from CeeDee Lamb. Their only addition came after the draft, with undrafted free agent Traeshon Holden serving as their top rookie option.
That’s why it’s no surprise to see the Cowboys continue to be connected to Pickens. The latest to do so is Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, who says the Steelers should trade Pickens before the start of the season. He also says Dallas is the most logical spot.
”The Dallas Cowboys are an ideal team to swing a blockbuster trade with. They seem desperate for an upgrade in the receivers room after failing to come away with a rookie wideout in the draft.” — Kay, Bleacher Report
Kay believes the Cowboys have to get better at wideout to compete for a playoff spot. Throw in the reports that Pickens is unhappy following the Steelers’ addition (and subsequent extension) of DK Metcalf, and the connection makes sense.
The real concern comes down to price. Would the Dallas front office be willing to not only send the required draft capital to land Pickens, but also pay him an extension?
Recent history suggests that’s a long shot, but until another team adds Pickens, the buzz will continue.
