Cowboys rookie LB proclaims, 'I was born into this world a Dallas fan'
The Dallas Cowboys showed interest in Florida linebacker Shemar James throughout the NFL draft process. Eventually, that interest turned into them trading up in Round 5 to secure his rights.
James, however, has been interested in the Cowboys much longer than that.
During the first day of rookie minicamp, James said he couldn't believe he was not only in the NFL, but also playing for America's Team. He proclaimed that he came from a family of Dallas supporters and was "born into this world a Cowboys fan."
At just 20 years old, James is one of the youngest players in the league, but he comes in as a former team captain at Florida. He's seen as a strong leader, which is something Dallas focused on heavily during this cycle.
He's also been given a number once worn by a Dallas icon, Sean Lee. James shared a picture of his locker on Instagram Thursday night, with the No. 50 next to his name.
Known for his athleticism, James recorded 64 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and two sacks during his junior campaign with the Gators. He joins a defense that has DeMarvion Overshown, Marist Liufau, and Kenneth Murray. Overshown is still rehabbing a knee injury suffered in 2024, however, meaning James could be called upon early.
