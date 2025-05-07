What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys WR Traeshon Holden
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t add a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft despite having a need at the position. They did at least add someone as an undrafted free agent with plenty of upside.
Oregon’s Traeshon Holden had multiple offers on the table, but felt he could make an impact with Dallas. Not only do they need help, but he worked with receivers coach Junior Adams at Oregon.
Holden is now ready to prove the league wrong for passing on him in the draft, but does he have what it takes? Let’s see what the experts had to say about him in scouting reports.
Pro Football Focus
“Holden flashes impressive route-running nuance, showing the ability to sink and separate -- highlighted by a 95th percentile separation score against single coverage in 2024. However, as a fifth-year player with limited production and minimal impact after the catch, he'll need to expand that part of his game to carve out a role at the next level.”
Lance Zierlein — NFL.com
”Inside/outside wide receiver with height, weight and length but missing ideal speed. Holden’s high-knee action in his take-off is unmistakable and he gets into routes with urgency. He’s a ready-made zone-beater with above-average play strength and feel for space. He’s capable of running a full route tree but will have issues getting off press and slipping man coverage. The tape doesn’t stand out, but his physicality and willingness as a run blocker is a differentiator that could help his cause.”
Daniel Harms — The Draft Network
“Holden is an intriguing size/movement receiver with impressive physicality as a blocker and build-up speed. His vertical route tree is impressive, but consistently creating against man coverage and finding the soft spots in zone underneath will take some developing. He projects as an X-receiver who will give an offense good blocking snaps and test defenses vertically and over the middle of the field.”
Mike Poland — Blogging the Boys
”Traeshon Holden displays natural hands and is comfortable catching away from his body, especially on back-shoulder throws and slants. His body control is one of his better traits, he can adjust to balls in the air and does well in contested catch situations.”
Holden has the physical tools to be a possession wide receiver but in order to carve out a role in the NFL, he’s going to need to learn to do more after the catch. Still, he has a good chance of making the roster in Dallas as a rookie — although that became more difficult with the addition of George Pickens.
