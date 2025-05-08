What draft experts are saying about new Cowboys DB Zion Childress
The Dallas Cowboys are no strangers to dining undrafted free agents who develop into contributors. They hope to have done so again in 2025 with Kentucky defensive back Zion Childress.
He began his collegiate career at Texas State, where he played all five secondary positions as a true freshman. Childress transferred to Kentucky after two seasons, spending three years with the Wildcats.
The rookie now hopes to make his mark in the NFL, which will be an uphill battle. His versatility gives him hope, but let’s see what exactly he brings to the table with a round-up of draft profiles.
Justin Melo — The Draft Network
”Kentucky safety Zion Childress is an incredibly versatile defensive back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beginning his career at Texas State, Childress played all five positions in the secondary as a true freshman.”
Adam Luckett — On3.com
”The former Texas State transfer spent three years (2022-24) at Kentucky and played multiple safety spots plus nickel cornerback for defensive coordinatorand co-defensive coordinator. Tackling efficiency (21.5% career missed tackle rate) is a concern, but this is a versatile defensive back with positional flexibility.”
There’s not much information on Childress, but the consensus seems to be that he’s a versatile player who can fill multiple roles.
Even so, it won’t be easy for him to crack the lineup in Dallas. Their secondary is deep and they have players such as Israel Mukuamu and Juanyeh Thomas who are capable of playing safety and slot cornerback. Childress will have to stand out, especially on special teams, to impress the coaching staff.
