Dallas Cowboys UDFA could be Swiss army knife in the secondary
Dallas Cowboys fans know the fun doesn’t stop when the seventh round ends. America’s Team has found several players through undrafted free agency who have helped shape the franchise.
We don’t know if the group signed following the 2025 NFL Draft will have anyone who leaves their mark, let alone makes the team, but the Cowboys once again landed a decent haul.
That includes Zion Childress, the defensive back from Kentucky who played all over the secondary during his collegiate career. Not only did he accomplish this feat, but The Draft Network’s Justin Melo says he did so at Texas State as a true freshman.
”Kentucky safety Zion Childress is an incredibly versatile defensive back prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft. Beginning his career at Texas State, Childress played all five positions in the secondary as a true freshman. He displayed a skill set that earned him a larger opportunity at Kentucky, one he took advantage of.”
Childress went on to play three seasons with the Wildcats, recording 148 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and eight pass defenses.
While speaking with Melo, he said he’s putting an emphasis on creating more turnovers, something that would help him stick around the NFL.
”It was always a point of emphasis for me. It just felt like any time I was in a spot to make a play on the ball, it wasn't thrown in my direction. I can disrupt the timing. As for the plays I did make on the ball, I definitely wish I converted a few of those into more interceptions. It would have been a confidence booster. It's definitely a focus moving forward.“ — Childress
Dallas has two undrafted safeties on the roster — Markquese Bell and Juanyeh Thomas. They’ve been excellent at finding and developing talent on the back end, and a Swiss army knife such as Childress could be their next gem.
