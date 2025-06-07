Cowboys Country

Former Dallas Cowboys 2nd-round pick arrested following fatal crash

A former Dallas Cowboys defensive back was involved in a tragic accident Saturday morning.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph during a joint training camp with the Denver Broncos at the UCHealth Training Center. / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Kelvin Joseph, a former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick, was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday morning.

The 25-year-old was reportedly traveling northbound on U.S. 75 in a BMW sedan, and his vehicle collided with a motorcycle. A 27-year-old named Cody Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Paul Livengood of WFAA, Joseph was taken into custody as "Police said officers observed signs of intoxication while speaking to Joseph. He was arrested and charged with DWI and collision involving personal injury or death."

This isn't the first time Joseph has found himself in trouble with the law. During his tenure with Dallas, he was a person of interest in a deadly shooting outside the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in Lower Greenville in March 2022. Joseph was cleared of any wrongdoing, although he was inside the vehicle where the shots were fired.

A product of Kentucky, Joseph was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played just two seasons with Dallas before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.

Joseph never caught on with Miami and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts over the past two seasons.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kelvin Joseph warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Kelvin Joseph warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.