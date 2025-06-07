Former Dallas Cowboys 2nd-round pick arrested following fatal crash
Kelvin Joseph, a former Dallas Cowboys second-round pick, was involved in a fatal crash on Saturday morning.
The 25-year-old was reportedly traveling northbound on U.S. 75 in a BMW sedan, and his vehicle collided with a motorcycle. A 27-year-old named Cody Morris was pronounced dead at the scene.
MORE: 7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
According to Paul Livengood of WFAA, Joseph was taken into custody as "Police said officers observed signs of intoxication while speaking to Joseph. He was arrested and charged with DWI and collision involving personal injury or death."
This isn't the first time Joseph has found himself in trouble with the law. During his tenure with Dallas, he was a person of interest in a deadly shooting outside the OT Tavern Bar and Grill in Lower Greenville in March 2022. Joseph was cleared of any wrongdoing, although he was inside the vehicle where the shots were fired.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shares his thoughts on controversial Jerry Jones comments
A product of Kentucky, Joseph was selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. He played just two seasons with Dallas before being traded to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Noah Igbinoghene.
Joseph never caught on with Miami and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, and Indianapolis Colts over the past two seasons.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp
Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves
Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?
Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate