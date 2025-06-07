CeeDee Lamb shares his thoughts on controversial Jerry Jones comments
The Dallas Cowboys 2024 offseason was dominated by contract negotiations involving their two top offensive stars.
Quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both received extensions just before Week 1, but there was plenty of drama that impacted the start of the season. The main issue came from Lamb holding out of training camp and the preseason, which he has admitted led to a slow start.
Lamb is now revealing more about the frustrating campaign in a YouTube series focused on the 2024 Cowboys. As expected, he has given his take on the holdout, while touching on the most controversial comment from team owner Jerry Jones.
Jones made a foolish statement during negotiations, saying there was no urgency to get the deal done. Lamb responded with an "lol" tweet, and now admitted the comments from Jones were "a dagger."
“Wow, yeah that was a dagger. Way to ruin my day.” — Lamb on Jones' comments
Jones ridiculously tried to walk the comments back, saying he didn't think the contract was urgent since Lamb wouldn't play in the preseason anyway. Despite being around the NFL since 1989, Jones completely dismissed the importance of offseason work and training camp, which his team paid for on the field.
He also hasn't learned from his mistake either, as Jones has yet to pay Micah Parsons. Thankfully, he hasn't made any comments that could be seen as a dagger to Parsons, but then again, we still have several months before the regular season for him to do so.
