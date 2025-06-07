Cowboys Country

CeeDee Lamb shares his thoughts on controversial Jerry Jones comments

What did Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb think of Jerry Jones' ridiculous comments during their 2024 contract negotiations?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys 2024 offseason was dominated by contract negotiations involving their two top offensive stars.

Quarterback Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both received extensions just before Week 1, but there was plenty of drama that impacted the start of the season. The main issue came from Lamb holding out of training camp and the preseason, which he has admitted led to a slow start.

MORE: 7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate

Lamb is now revealing more about the frustrating campaign in a YouTube series focused on the 2024 Cowboys. As expected, he has given his take on the holdout, while touching on the most controversial comment from team owner Jerry Jones.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the New York Gi
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks up at the scoreboard during the first quarter against the New York Giants / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Jones made a foolish statement during negotiations, saying there was no urgency to get the deal done. Lamb responded with an "lol" tweet, and now admitted the comments from Jones were "a dagger."

“Wow, yeah that was a dagger. Way to ruin my day.” — Lamb on Jones' comments

Jones ridiculously tried to walk the comments back, saying he didn't think the contract was urgent since Lamb wouldn't play in the preseason anyway. Despite being around the NFL since 1989, Jones completely dismissed the importance of offseason work and training camp, which his team paid for on the field.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones speaks to the media at a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

He also hasn't learned from his mistake either, as Jones has yet to pay Micah Parsons. Thankfully, he hasn't made any comments that could be seen as a dagger to Parsons, but then again, we still have several months before the regular season for him to do so.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones reveals if team has plans to make more offseason moves

Should Dallas Cowboys panic about Micah Parsons contract drama?

Dallas Cowboys 2024 starter named 'expendable' trade candidate

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie Abby Summers

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News