Young wide receiver showing out early at Cowboys training camp
The Dallas Cowboys had an eventful first day of practice, although most of the excitement seemed to come from the presser. Jerry Jones was in rare form as he tried desperately to justify his hesitancy to pay Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Jones claimed inconsistency has helped him build his team and compared himself to an option quarterback — like Patrick Mahomes (no, really). In the end, it seemed as though he was just saying words in hopes they made sense to someone but it came across as the audible form of his doodle pad from the Annual Owner's meeting earlier this offseason.
On the field, there were some encouraging signs from the first practice with Jalen Tolbert turning in the play of the day. Tolbert was able to adjust to a pass from Dak Prescott and haul in a tough catch in front of two defenders.
Another angle shows just how impressive the adjustment was from Tolbert.
Prescott was looking to Tolbert often, and the two seemed to be on the same page.
Cowboys need Jalen Tolbert to step up his game in 2024
With CeeDee Lamb holding out, Tolbert was able to play with the first team on Thursday. He took advantage of the opportunity and in the end, that could be a huge help for the Cowboys.
Tolbert is batting for the WR3 position and he has more experience than anyone else in line for the job. Even with that being the case, Tolbert has just 24 receptions in his career.
He's shown flashes but Dallas needs him to finally reach his potential.
There's a long way to go still but his effort on Thursday is encouraging.
