Matt Eberflus discusses return to Soldier Field before Cowboys-Bears Week 3 matchup
On Sunday, Matt Eberflus will return to Soldier Field where he coached the Chicago Bears for almost three full seasons before getting the axe in Week 13 last year. The new Cowboys defensive coordinator is unlikely to get a warm welcome from Bears fans, but it's not at the forefront of his mind.
“In terms of going back to Chicago, we’re keeping the process and our preparation the same as we always do," Eberflus said on Thursday, via Jon Machota. "There’s always hard moments in coaching. You’re always disappointed when you lose because you put so much into it. The players put so much into it. You’re most disappointed for the players.
"Once that settles in then you work to the next day, the sun comes up and you move forward. You learn and you grow and you keep going. That’s what true grit is. That’s what we’re all about.”
MORE: Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus hot seat, Striking gold with Javonte Williams
Eberflus told reporters that he "hasn't thought about" what kind of reaction he'll get on Sunday, which is good news for Cowboys fans because he has enough on his plate without worrying about the boo birds. After his unit gave up 450 passing yards to the New York Giants last week, improvement is the only thing he's focused on.
Before taking over the Bears, Eberflus was the defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts for four seasons. He coached defenses ranked in the top 10 in points allowed while with the Colts, but that success didn't translate as well with the Bears.
MORE: Cowboys’ mid-week injury report raises concern with 4 stars listed
The Cowboys defense ranks 27th in points allowed so far this season, but Eberflus is dealing with the loss of Micah Parsons up front, as well as an ankle injury for starting cornerback DaRon Bland. Those issues could become less of a factor when the team exits Week 3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Chicago Bears Week 3: Betting odds, preview
3 Dallas Cowboys who must improve in Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears
3 reasons Cowboys should immediately call Bengals for Trey Hendrickson trade
3 defensive backs Cowboys could target to help struggling secondary
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order for Dallas Cowboys after thrilling Week 2 OT win
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc