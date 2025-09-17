Cowboys Country

Cowboys’ mid-week injury report raises concern with 4 stars listed

The Dallas Cowboys have 4 key players listed on their Wednesday practice report.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys were at practice on Wednesday, which gave fans their first glimpse of new defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

While it was encouraging to see him in a Dallas uniform, there are still concerns for America's Team as they prepare for the Chicago Bears in Week 3.

The mid-week practice report had four key stars listed as either limited, or out altogether. The biggest name is Trevon Diggs, who had an illness and missed the day. Also out was fellow cornerback DaRon Bland, who has a foot injury.

Dallas also had left tackle Tyler Guyton listed as a limited participant as he's dealing with a shoulder injury. Kick returner and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin joined Guyton as a limited participant as he's still dealing with a neck injury suffered during the win over the New York Giants.

Cowboys injury list isn't as rough as Bears

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Kevin Byard III and safety Elijah Hicks enter the field against the Jaguars.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, safety Kevin Byard III and safety Elijah Hicks enter the field against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As frustrating as it is for the Cowboys to have four stars on their report, the Bears are dealing with far more injuries. They had the followoing players out:

T.J. Edwards, LB, Hamstring
Kyler Gordon, DB, Hamstring
Grady Jarrett, DT, Knee
Jaylon Johnson, DB, Groin
Jaylon Jones, DB, Hamstring

Chicago also had the following players listed as limited:

Kiran Amegadjie, OL, Elbow
D’Marco Jackson, LB, Hamstring
D’Andre Swift, RB, Quad
Jahdae Walker, WR, Ankle

Dallas and Chicago will face off on Sunday in Chicago.

