Cowboy Roundup: Matt Eberflus hot seat, Striking gold with Javonte Williams

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Wednesday, September 18.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus on the field during pregame at AT&T Stadium.
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The team returns to the practice field on Wednesday afternoon as Week 3 preparations ramp up for the team's showdown with the Chicago Bears as the NFL season rolls on.

We will get our first look at veteran defensive end Jadeveon Clowney with the star on his helmet and get a feel for how ready he is to take the field.

There will also be a chance to see how DaRon Bland is recovering from his foot injury, which may not be as severe as initially believed. It's still unlikely that Bland will return in Week 3, but he seems to be closer to returning than the potential five-game absence that was initially reported.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer gestures to fans after the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
And, who knows, this is Jerry Jones' team, so you never know what else could pop up.

While we wait to see what the day brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.

Is Matt Eberflus on the hot seat?

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus looks on during warmups before the game against the New York Giants
The Cowboys' secondary has been torched in back-to-back weeks, with Matt Eberflus' defensive scheme drawing plenty of criticism. Has the game passed him by, and should the team consider moving on early in the season? InsideTheStar.com takes a look.

"No adjustments appear to have been made in-game, reminiscent of that fated Nolan defense of 2020. On top of that, Eberflus has underutilized promising defenders like LB Marist Liufau and DE James Houston, both of whom could provide an energy boost. But while frustration is mounting, the decision to cut ties this early isn’t so clear-cut. There are three key reasons why Eberflus deserves more time before such a drastic move is made."

Striking gold with Javonte Williams

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams carries the ball against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium.
Blogging the Boys takes a look at how the Cowboys struck gold with one of the most under-the-radar signings of the NFL offseason in Javonte Williams.

