Cowboys hoping for stability on defense with Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys are starting over with first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer. Before getting the head gig, Schottenheimer spent two seasons as the offensive coordinator for the franchise; however, the team will be with two new coordinators on offense and defense this season.
Last year, the team had veteran coach Mike Zimmer as their defensive coordinator with hopes that the unit would look similar to Zimmer's squads in Minnesota.
However, injuries piled up on that side of the ball, and Zimmer had to work with what he had.
The marriage between the Cowboys and Zimmer would be short-lived. Now, the franchise is hoping another former head coach is the answer for the defense: Matt Eberflus
Eberflus was let go midway through his third season with the Chicago Bears. This year could be a prove-it year for his career, which means the Cowboys may get the best of the former head coach.
The Cowboys' new defensive coordinator is walking into a good spot, if the team can stay healthy. Last year, the Cowboys finished third in the league in sacks with 52.
Barring the team having a meltdown in negotiations with Micah Parsons, Eberflus will have the talent to get to the quarterback once again.
The biggest win for Eberflus would be finding a way to stop the run. The Cowboys gave up the fourth-most rushing yards last season.
