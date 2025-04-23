Cowboys insider has surprising list of names to watch in NFL draft
Jane Slater is as plugged in with the Dallas Cowboys as anyone.
That’s why it’s important to listen when she gives her take on the franchise. On Wednesday, Slater went on social media and gave her opinion on three names to keep an eye on as the NFL draft approaches.
MORE: Cowboys NFL Draft curveball could be coming on defense in Round 1
Surprisingly, she left Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan off the list. Instead, she said Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden, Tennessee defensivr end James Pearce Jr., and Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen could be in play.
Walter Nolen, DT, Ole Miss
Nolen is a name that makes the least sense, given that he’s the ideal size to play 3-tech, a spot held down by Osa Odighizuwa. Still, Nolen was a top-30 visit and could start next to Odighizuwa thanks to his talent as a run-defenser.
James Pearce, EDGE, Tennessee
Defensive end might not feel like a major need after signing Dante Fowler Jr., but the Cowboys did lose DeMarcus Lawrence and Chauncey Golston in NFL free agency. Adding Pearce with a Round 1 pick would secure the edge for years to come, although it would force them to attempt to fill greater needs with later selections.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
One of the hottest names linked to Dallas has been Matthew Golden. The Texas product ran the 40-yard dash in 4.29-seconds, and would give their offense some much-needed explosion.
Golden has been on the radar as much as any prospect, and he too seems interested in Dallas — even stopping to take a photo with Jerry Jones during his visit to The Star.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft
Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week
Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse
Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider