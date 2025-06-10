10.5-sack star named Dallas Cowboys top under-the-radar player
The Dallas Cowboys made several high-profile moves this offseason, with the trade for George Pickens standing out as the most highly publicized.
Dallas also added quarterback Joe Milton III, who has generated plenty of buzz due to his unreal athleticism.
One person who hasn’t made much noise is Dante Fowler, who was named the Cowboys’ under-the-radar star by CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell.
Podell says Fowler, who played for the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023, could have more success during his second tenure in Dallas, even though his return hasn’t generated much attention.
”Fowler could thrive in 2025 playing opposite All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons. He was in a more rotational role in his first tour of duty in Dallas, but Fowler could thrive once again in 2025 and perhaps post another double-digit sack season with Dallas.”
During his first tenure, Fowler had 10 sacks in two seasons. He was also sharing snaps with DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston, and Dorance Armstrong — all of whom are gone now. Fowler proved he could do more with added snaps, as he had 10.5 sacks for Washington last year.
While Dallas added depth with Donovan Ezeiruaku, they’re short on veteran pass rushers, which is why Fowler should see more snaps. If so, he’s in line for another successful campaign.
