Promising Cowboys draft pick gets NFLPA Rookie Premiere invite
The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 NFL campaign, and they may be forced to rely on some members of the 2025 NFL draft class to step in and immediately contribute after some key departures and while veterans recover from injury.
Luckily, Dallas put together a strong rookie class and has several promising players.
Among them is former Texas Longhorns star running back Jaydon Blue, who has been one of the most hyped players from Day 2 of this year's draft.
Blue will have the opportunity to rub shoulders with some of the other top rookies before the season after receiving an invitation to the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, the lone Cowboys rookie to receive an invite.
Blue will join the likes of fellow running backs Ashton Jeanty, Cam Skattebo, and Kaleb Johnson, along with former Longhorns teammate Matthew Golden.
The NFLPA released the list of attendees on Friday night.
The NFLPA Rookie Premiere is alwas a fun event for the first-year players, and should produce some entertaining content for Cowboys Nation with Blue in attendance.
During his final season with the Longhorns, Blue recorded 730 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He added 42 catches for 368 yards and six additional scores.
Throughout his college career, Blue recorded 1,664 total yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage.
There is no denying he can provide a spark to the Cowboys offense.
