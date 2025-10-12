3 best Dallas Cowboys player prop bets for Week 6 vs Panthers
It's time for another Dallas Cowboys game day, and many NFL fans across the country will get to tune into the team's Week 6 showdown with the Carolina Panthers on FOX.
Because of a shakeup to one of FOX Sports' top broadcasting teams, three-time Pro Bowler Greg Olsen will be joined by Adam Amin on the network's No. 2 team. Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline.
MORE: Cowboys vs Panthers announcer pairing & referee assignment for Week 6
For some added fun, we've got you covered.
Sports betting has become as common as two-screen watching during games, so let's try to spice up game day with some player prop bets for your favorite Cowboys players.
Let's take a look at three player prop bets to keep an eye on (odds via BetMGM).
Jake Ferguson over 50.5 receiving yards (-115)
With CeeDee Lamb once again sidelined and George Pickens drawing a lot of attention, the door is open for Jake Ferguson to make another big impact.
After catching two touchdowns against the Jets, the connection between Ferguson and Prescott is as strong as ever and you can expect the two to connect early and often.
Javonte Williams anytime touchdown (-210)
While the odds aren't flashy, Williams to score is a great addition to any parlay. The Cowboys have made it clear that they want to emphasize the run and Williams is the team's bellcow back.
Williams to score has a hit rate of 80 percent this season.
Dak Prescott over 246.5 yards (-115)
Dak Prescott has eclipsed this mark in three of the team's five games this season, and nearly hit once again in Week 5, throwing for 237 yards in a dominant win over the Jets.
While it could be risky, Prescott is playing at an MVP level, so you should never rule him out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
