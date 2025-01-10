3 Dallas Cowboys get All-Pro honors for 2024 NFL season

AP All-Pro 🏆



⭐️ @KaVontaeTurpin, First Team

⭐️ @Brandon_Aubrey, Second Team

⭐️ @_CeeDeeThree, Second Team#DallasCowboys | 📰 https://t.co/n3oT2xm1ip pic.twitter.com/uM4DUq0WFJ