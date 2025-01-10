3 Dallas Cowboys get All-Pro honors for 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024-25 NFL campaign may not have gone as planned, but that doesn't mean there weren't any highlights or standout players throughout the year.
In fact, a trio of Cowboys stars have been recognized as some of the league's best.
The Associated Press released its 2024 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday afternoon, with three Cowboys earning honors.
Return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who saw an increased role on offense as the season went on, was named a First-Team All-Pro in a runaway vote. Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes, while Ihmir Smith-Marsette of the New York Giants picked up the other. Turpin's 148 points easily cleared Austin Ekeler of the Washington Commanders, who earned 11 points.
Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and kicker Brandon Aubrey, meanwhile, earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.
Despite missing four games this season, Micah Parsons received one first-place vote and 15 points, narrowly missing out on making the second-team.
The fact that Parsons nearly earned All-Pro honors while missing almost a quarter of the season speaks volumes to how dominant he was when he was on the field this season.
There is no denying the level of talent the Cowboys have on their roster, so they need to focus on adding quality role players around them to round things out in the offseason.
Let's see if Jerry Jones does the appropriate work.
