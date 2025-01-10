Cowboys Country

3 Dallas Cowboys get All-Pro honors for 2024 NFL season

The AP All-Pro teams have been announced, with three Dallas Cowboys players picking up honors.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin earns First-Team All-Pro honors for the 2024-25 NFL season.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin earns First-Team All-Pro honors for the 2024-25 NFL season. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024-25 NFL campaign may not have gone as planned, but that doesn't mean there weren't any highlights or standout players throughout the year.

In fact, a trio of Cowboys stars have been recognized as some of the league's best.

The Associated Press released its 2024 NFL All-Pro Teams on Friday afternoon, with three Cowboys earning honors.

Return specialist KaVontae Turpin, who saw an increased role on offense as the season went on, was named a First-Team All-Pro in a runaway vote. Turpin earned 49 of the 50 first-place votes, while Ihmir Smith-Marsette of the New York Giants picked up the other. Turpin's 148 points easily cleared Austin Ekeler of the Washington Commanders, who earned 11 points.

Star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and kicker Brandon Aubrey, meanwhile, earned Second-Team All-Pro honors.

A full look at the Associated Press All-Pro Teams can be seen here.

Despite missing four games this season, Micah Parsons received one first-place vote and 15 points, narrowly missing out on making the second-team.

The fact that Parsons nearly earned All-Pro honors while missing almost a quarter of the season speaks volumes to how dominant he was when he was on the field this season.

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

There is no denying the level of talent the Cowboys have on their roster, so they need to focus on adding quality role players around them to round things out in the offseason.

Let's see if Jerry Jones does the appropriate work.

