3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Giants Thanksgiving edition
For the second time in three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys will host the New York Giants on Thanksgiving Thursday.
Both teams faced off earlier this season in Week 4 during a Thursday night contest, where the Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, defeated Daniel Jones and the New York Giants 20-15.
MORE: Cowboys vs Giants, NFL Week 13: Start time, live stream, TV channel
Nine weeks later, the situation is different: Prescott is now on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, and Jones is currently a free agent exploring options with new teams.
Fans will witness a matchup between backup quarterbacks Cooper Rush for the Cowboys and Tommy DeVito, who is dealing with a forearm injury and his status remains up in the air.
As the Cowboys pursue consecutive victories, here are three fantasy football players to consider for your lineup this week.
KaVontae Turpin, WR
Earlier this week I wrote how the Cowboys are underutilizing wide receiver KaVontae Turpin and should get more looks on the offense.
Turpin electrified the football world with a stunning 99-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Commanders. The All-Pro navigated around the Washington special teams before accelerating for a go-ahead score that extended Dallas' lead late.
If given more opportunities, the former undrafted free agent can inflict significant damage on defenses. Turpin is a boom-or-bust player, capable of turning a short completion into a 64-yard touchdown, as we saw two weeks ago, or coming away with no receptions.
This week, I am taking my chances to look for the Cowboys to get their 5-foot-9 speedster involved in any way possible, from traditional routes to end-around plays, despite the Giants fairing well against the pass, statistically having allowed just 194.2 passing yards through the air and 12 touchdowns.
Luke Schoonmaker, TE
Over the past two weeks, tight end Luke Schoonmaker has recorded nine receptions for 111 yards and one touchdown his first of the season, off 14 targets.
The second year tight end, has emerged as a favorite target for quarterback Cooper Rush.
Schoonmaker, per ESPN Fantasy, has had back-to-back games scoring 10 or more fantasy points, with 11.6 against the Texans and 14.5 against the Commanders.
Starting tight end Jake Ferguson's status for Week 13 is uncertain as he recovers from a concussion. If he can't suit up, Schoonmaker will once again be tasked to step up against the Giants on Thanksgiving.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
Despite another scoreless week for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the All-Pro managed 10 receptions for 67 yards and 16.8 points last Sunday.
Even without Dak Prescott under center, Lamb remains a dominant force. He led the Cowboys in targets for the sixth consecutive week with 12. Impressively, he tops the league in both targets (118), receptions (77), and is third in yards (841).
The positive aspect is that Lamb is up against a Giants team that has consistently struggled to contain the dynamic playmaker.
In nine games against New York, the former 2020 first-round pick has hauled in 59 receptions for 820 yards and five touchdowns, including eight receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown during Week 4.
