Cowboy Roundup: 3 key matchups vs Texans, Rise of DeMarvion Overshown
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. Let's hope we can say the same by the end of the day. In a matter of hours, the team will be suiting up to host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Monday Night Football.
There are understandably some concerns that the Cowboys could once again embarrass themselves on the big stage, but at least we won't have to worry about any curtain drama.
Dallas is a strong 7-point home underdog entering the game, so there is very little pressure on the team.
Hopefully that can allow backup quarterback Cooper Rush and the offense to play freely, and do more than settle on two Brandon Aubrey field goals to wrap up Week 11.
While we wait for kickoff, let's take a look around the web to see what headlines are making noise.
3 key matchups vs. Texans
Cowboys offensive tackle Terence Steele will have his hands full against Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr., but what are some of the other key matchups for Monday night? The Cowboys Wire takes a closer look.
Rise of DeMarvion Overshown
At a time when the Cowboys have given the fan base very little to get excited about in 2024, DeMarvion Overshown has been a rare bright spot. The Dallas Morning News takes a look at the rise of the former Texas Longhorns star.
Cowboys Quick Hits
