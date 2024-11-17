Is Coach Prime actually getting HC interest from Cowboys, NFL teams?
It is widely expected that the Dallas Cowboys will be in the head coaching market during the offseason, with Mike McCarthy in a contract year and the team putting together a disappointing season.
One of the names that often surfaces in the Cowboys head coaching search is Colorado football coach and former Cowboy Deion Sanders.
Coach Prime has does amazing work in the college ranks with Jackson State and the Buffs, and he has a longstanding, good relationship with owner/general manager Jerry Jones.
MORE: Deion Sanders comments on Dallas Cowboys head coaching speculation
It's easy to understand why Sanders has been linked to Dallas, but is there any truth behind the speculation?
Well, not so fast. As Coach Prime has continued to say, he is happy with his current situation at Colorado. Dianna Russini of The Athletic also states Sanders has not received any NFL interest "as of now" and anything linking him to the Cowboys is just "speculation."
She writes, "Coach Prime isn't landing at The Star. The 57-year-old University of Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback has said publicly he wants to stay in college football, despite some theories that Jerry Jones is targeting his former star.
"Sanders holds an 11-10 record over two seasons with the Buffaloes, and as of now I have not spoken to a team decision-maker interested in bringing Sanders in as an NFL head coach. (A real shame; his sunglasses would be perfect for that glaring sun in Dallas.)"
MORE: Dallas Cowboys fans need to get ready for Bill Belichick
It is understandable. Coach Prime has taken the Buffs from a 1-11 team before he arrived toIt is understandable. Coach Prime has taken the Buffs from a 1-11 team before he arrived to an 8-2 program in the mix for the College Football Playoff.
He is already a Colorado legend, so why leave for a job where an unpredictable owner will hover over you and the pressure to make an immediate impact could hurt your coaching reputation? No smart man would take the job.
Perhaps Jerry could turn to another former Cowboys legend?
