Cowboys star named potential free agent signee for Dan Quinn, Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys will have some big decisions to sort through next offseason, including soon to be free agent defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, a stalwart of the Cowboys' defense for nearly a decade, who could be on the move.
With Dallas' season taking a downturn and a potential reset in coaching looming, Lawrence's future in Dallas seems uncertain as he finishes up the final year of his current contract.
Injuries have limited Lawrences' impact this season who has been sidelined since Week 5. However, his ability to disrupt offensive lines and pressure quarterbacks remains undeniable.
A potential landing spot for the four-time Pro Bowler that would create a nightmare for Cowboys fans is the Washington Commanders, according to Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report.
With Dan Quinn, his former defensive coordinator in Dallas from 2021 to 2023, leading what has arguably been the NFL's best turnaround team, Lawrence could excel in a familiar system.
During his three seasons under Quinn’s coaching, Lawrence recorded impressive statistics, including 136 tackles, 13 sacks, 14 pass deflections, 24 tackles for loss, 28 quarterback hits, 47 pressures, and 6 forced fumbles.
The former 2014 second-round pick made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023, marking the first time since 2017 and 2018 that Lawrence achieved this.
Furthermore, the Commanders have demonstrated a commitment to enhancing their defense, and Lawrence's experience and skill set would be a valuable addition.
Aside from his pass rush skills, one particular area where the veteran defender would help the NFC East rival is in run defense, as Washington currently ranks 30th in the league, allowing 149.9 yards per game.
A reunion with former teammates like defensive ends Dorance Armstrong and Dante Fowler Jr. who currently leads the Commanders with 8.5 sacks, could also be enticing for the former All-Pro.
While nothing is certain, the prospect of Lawrence joining the Commanders adds an intriguing twist to the offseason, which Cowboys fans hope to avoid.
