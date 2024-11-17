#Cowboys DeMarcus Lawrence might go down as one of the best run defenders of his generation.



Per PFF, Lawrence has ranked in the top ten among DEs for run-stop percentage in five of the last six seasons.



• 2018 - 12.3% (2nd)

• 2019 - 9.8% (T-8th)

• 2020 - 10.3% (T-3rd)

•… pic.twitter.com/JCei255jxh