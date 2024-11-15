Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight organizers prove to be smarter than Jerry Jones
There was a moment that went viral during the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Trailing 7-3, Dallas had a shot to take an early lead but a pass from Cooper Rush to CeeDee Lamb fell incomplete.
It was clear from the moment the ball went past Lamb that he never saw it due to the glare coming through the windows. This has been an ongoing issue since the stadium was built but Jerry Jones refuses to acknowledge it. He even unloaded on reporters for asking about curtains, saying: "Well, let's just tear down the stadium and build a new one."
These comments made it sound as if curtains weren't an option but with Netflix set to air the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight in AT&T Stadium, there were suddenly curtains covering up the windows that have led to such pain for the players.
Not only can you see curtains behind the giant sign for the fight, but those who are inside the stadium have been sharing pictures showing that the shades have been pulled down.
This is just further proof that every failed deep ball and easy touchdown pass due to the sun is 100 percent Jerry Jones' fault.
He has the ability to fix it, but stubbornly refuses to — even ignoring his own players who say it's an issue.
