Cowboys absolutely destroyed by Rob Gronkowski on NFL pre-game show
With a record of 3-6, the Dallas Cowboys are in the midst of a frustrating campaign. As is often the case when they struggle, that's led to them being the butt of every joke.
That was the case again on Sunday with Rob Gronkowski taking his shot at America's Team during the 'Fox NFL Sunday' pre-game.
MORE: Jerry Jones has destroyed Mike McCarthy & any chance of redemption
Gronkowski was discussing the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul on Friday, which took place at AT&T Stadium. He started out by praising Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano for their sensational fight. Then, he took aim at the Cowboys for their inability to win at home.
"And then the main event. Well, first off, here's a fun fact — Jake Paul has more victories than the Dallas Cowboys do at their own stadium this year."
After Terry Bradshaw questions his decision to attack Dallas, Gronk said he was only speaking the truth.
"That's a shot fired right there, but it's just the truth. I'm only talking true facts here, ladies and gentlemen."
Dallas has lost all four games this season at AT&T Stadium as well as their lone playoff appearance last year. That's a stark contrast from their regular season performance in 2023 when they won every home game.
In Week 11, Dallas looks for their first home win as they host the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football.
