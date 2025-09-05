Sonia Citron in full support of Dallas Cowboys, Marist Liufau ahead of season opener
In less than an hour, the Dallas Cowboys will take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of the NFL season.
It has been a long summer of a million predictions. Soon, the predictions will be thrown out the window, and we can enjoy some football.
MORE: This underrated Dallas Cowboys player could become a breakout star
Everyone is getting in the football spirit, including Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau's girlfriend, Washington Mystics star Sonia Citron
The Mystics shared photos of the team in their pregame outfits prior to their game with the Phoenix Mercury.
Citron couldn't show up not repping Liufau and the Cowboys on the day of the team's first regular season.
Liufau is looking to make a major leap for the franchise in his second season in the league. There would be no more special stage than having the game of his life against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
MORE: 3 Cowboys facing most pressure in Week 1 matchup vs. Eagles
It is nearly time, and we've all waited so long for this moment. The Cowboys have had a long offseason of doubts, and entered a new level of doubt after shipping Micah Parsons to Green Bay.
I guess all that is left to do is for them to prove everyone wrong. Doubt them if you want, but the Cowboys know the task at hand.
Are you ready?
