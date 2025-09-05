Micah Parsons' mom with surprising Cowboys decision before opener vs. Eagles
The dust has settled after the Dallas Cowboys traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers earlier this month but it's clear the love for America's Team still remains strong in his family.
Had he stayed with the Cowboys, Parsons, a Harrisburg, PA. native, was set to play in Thursday's NFL kickoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, presumably in front of tons of friends and family.
But even as he gets ready for his Packers debut, his mother, Sherese Parsons is back in their home state showing her continued support for the Cowboys, even without her son present.
Per reports from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Sherese is in attendance for Thursday's game, and oddly enough, is wearing Cowboys gear. Despite the likely positive relationships she and the family built with people in the organization over the past few years, this certainly is a head-scratching development considering how recent the trade was.
"The Eagles celebrate their title one last time in front of their home crowd and a smattering of Dallas fans — including Micah Parsons’ mother, who is here and wearing Cowboys apparel," Garafolo wrote on X.
Parsons and the Packers will open up their 2025 season on Sunday at Lambeau Field against the Detroit Lions, and it's safe to say that Sherese will be in attendance. It's anyone's guess what her reasoning is for being in Philly on Thursday, but Micah could provide an explanation in the coming days.
After signing his record-breaking four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, Parsons and his mom went viral after seemingly being able to retire her from work.
Green Bay will travel to Dallas to face the Cowboys in Week 4, but don't expect Sherese to be wearing any Dallas gear.
The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off from Philadelphia at 7:20 p.m. CT.
