Cowboys' Mazi Smith ripped by Cris Collinsworth for being healthy scratch
The Dallas Cowboys' defense has had some trouble stopping the Philadelphia Eagles' rushing attack in Thursday's season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.
Even with the addition of new defensive tackle Kenny Clark, who arrived in the Micah Parsons trade from the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were gashed on the ground throughout the first half before trailing 21-20 headed into halftime.
Matt Eberflus and the defense certainly have some things to clean up, but it's clear that the Cowboys coaching staff doesn't view former first-round pick Mazi Smith as a potential solution to address this issue moving forward.
MORE: Eagles Jalen Carter ejected after spitting on Cowboys' Dak Prescott before first play
During the NBC broadcast, analyst Cris Collinsworth criticized Smith, who was a healthy scratch ahead of the season opener, comparing his absence on a below-average defensive line to the equivalent of being cut.
“If you're inactive with what they've got at defensive tackle, that's as close to being cut as you can be, right?" Collinsworth said on the broadcast. " … It’s quite the statement about your former number one pick.”
Smith has not come close to living up to the hype after being the No. 26 overall pick by Dallas in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He had played in all 34 possible career regular-season games (20 starts) headed into Thursday's opener, but could now have to earn his way back into the rotation as the season progresses.
MORE: Micah Parsons' mom with surprising Cowboys decision before opener vs. Eagles
Smith has posted 54 total tackles (31 solo) and two sacks so far in his NFL career.
The Cowboys and Eagles entered a lightning delay around 9:30 p.m. CT with Philadelphia leading 24-20 in the third quarter.
