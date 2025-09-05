Cowboys Country

What really happened in the Dak Prescott–Jalen Carter ‘spitgate’ incident

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the season opener.

Zach Dimmitt

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter walks off the field after being ejected during the first quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles had an eventful first half during Thursday's NFL season opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Before getting stuck in about an hour-long lightning delay in the third quarter, there were multiple scuffles and some exciting back-and-forth production from both teams, as the Eagles led 21-20 headed into halftime.

However, arguably the most notable moment of the night came before the first play from scrimmage when Eagles star defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott as the two exchanged words following the opening kickoff.

Carter was immediately met with criticism for the boneheaded decision, but it appears he felt some hostility from Prescott before doing so. According to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Star Telegram, Prescott spit in the direction of the Eagles' defensive huddle, leading to Carter's reaction.

"According to two people with knowledge of the ordeal, Dak Prescott spit on the ground in the general vicinity of the Eagles defensive huddle," Harris wrote on X. "Carter thought it was hostile. While Prescott was explaining it wasn’t, Carter spit back."

Carter has had some concerning off-the-field issues in the past. Following the 2023 season with the Georgia Bulldogs, Carter was arrested on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a fatal car crash in January 2023, but avoided jail time.

Seen as the top prospect headed into his rookie year, this slightly impacted his stock before the 2023 NFL Draft but the Eagles still selected him at No. 9 overall.

Last season, Carter started 15 of 16 games while posting 41 total tackles (22 solo) and one sack, but his impact goes beyong the numbers.

Prescott and the Cowboys offense certainly caught a break as a result of Carter's ejection but the Dallas defense didn't exactly make things easier to overcome on the road.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

