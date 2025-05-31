Cowboy Roundup: 3 training camp battles to watch, Where defense has improved
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've reached the final day of May. Another week of OTAs is in the books, and there is still some optimism surrounding the team thanks to the energetic start to the Brian Schottenheimer era.
It could be an interesting couple of days for the Cowboys and other teams around the NFL, with the June 1 deadline around the corner.
MORE: FOX Sports' Joy Taylor rips NFL rankings for Dak Prescott, Cowboys disrespect
June 1 is a big day because it allows players to release or trade a player with a "post-June 1" designation to manage the salary cap.
A post-June 1 designation spreads a player's cap hit over two years, reducing the impact on cap space for the current season.
While we wait to see if the Cowboys use the designation on any veterans or take advantage of other teams moving on from a player, let's take a look around the internet at some of the headlines making waves online and around social media.
3 training camp battles to watch
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at some position battles to watch during training camp, which is set to begin in Oxnard, California, on July 24. From the trenches to wide receiver, there will be some exciting competitions to watch.
Where defense has improved
The Cowboys made several moves on the defensive side of the ball during the offseason, whether by signing free agents or making trades. Blogging the Boys takes a look at where the defense has improved on paper.
Cowboys Quick Hits
Radio icon thinks Cowboys made mistake with Dak Prescott contract... Dallas Cowboys star's hidden talent discovered during paintball trip... Michael Irvin takes legendary photo with Cowboys' revamped WR group... Cowboys' Joe Milton ranks in bottom half of NFL's backup QB rankings... Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump... Joe Milton's girlfriend helping new Dallas Cowboys QB study offense... Micah Parsons' absence from Cowboys OTAs is one of 'biggest overreactions'... Tyler Smith’s practice comments should fire up Cowboys fans