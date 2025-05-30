Cowboys Country

FOX Sports' Joy Taylor rips NFL rankings for Dak Prescott, Cowboys disrespect

Joy Taylor is baffled by the disrespect Dak Prescott is receiving.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
It’s hard to find a player who faces tougher criticism than Dak Prescott. The veteran quarterback is blamed for nearly every loss the Dallas Cowboys endure, but never gets credit when they win.

That was evident in a recent quarterback power ranking from PFF, where Prescott was placed at No. 17 behind names such as Geno Smith, C.J. Stroud, and Trevor Lawrence.

It’s not just Dallas fans who think that’s absurd. Even a renowned Cowboys hater like FOX Sports' Joy Taylor is blown away by the disrespect.

Taylor says the ranking shouldn’t be taken seriously given Prescott’s high level of play in 2023.

"It’s not serious," Taylor said on Speak. "Dak Prescott has had really high-level play in this league. He was 2nd in MVP voting two years ago, last year he was hurt."

Of course, the big knock on Prescott is that he hasn’t won enough in the playoffs, going just 2-5. The problem is that this criticism isn’t universally applied to all quarterbacks, as pointed out by Taylor.

”When has Geno Smith won a playoff game? The answer is never," she added. "When did Justin Herbert finish second in MVP voting? Never. What are we talking about?”

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott throws during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Taylor, who confirmed she’s a “certified Cowboys hater," said it’s getting absurd at this point. She also said Prescott should be in the top 10, claiming he’s No. 9 overall.

That’s a fair assessment, even if it comes from an unexpected source.

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

