Radio icon thinks Cowboys made mistake with Dak Prescott contract
Mere hours before the start of the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys front office made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL.
However, last season, Prescott ended the season on the sidelines after suffering a severe hamstring injury.
However, the calendar has turned to another year, and optimism is at an all-time high among the fan base. Legendary radio personality Dan Patrick is not getting that same feeling.
In a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick expressed concern for the 2025 Cowboys. He even went as far as to say the Cowboys should not have made the deal with Prescott last season.
Patrick is confused with the direction the Cowboys are heading, even bringing up the "all in" mantra from last season that every Cowboys fan would like to forget.
The former SportsCenter anchor went a little further digging into Prescott by saying the Cowboys quarterback is good, but has never been great consistently.
Everyone knew the 2025 season would be a massive season for the franchise. There is talent on this team. However, are the worries about Prescott something fans should actually worry about?
It's a long time until September, but this could be a make-or-break year for Prescott, which would be a terrible deal for a front office that has so much faith in him.
