Cowboys Country

Radio icon thinks Cowboys made mistake with Dak Prescott contract

One legendary radio host feels the Cowboys should have moved on from Dak Prescott before paying him last season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott walks off the field after a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mere hours before the start of the 2024 season, the Dallas Cowboys front office made quarterback Dak Prescott the highest-paid player in the NFL.

However, last season, Prescott ended the season on the sidelines after suffering a severe hamstring injury.

However, the calendar has turned to another year, and optimism is at an all-time high among the fan base. Legendary radio personality Dan Patrick is not getting that same feeling.

MORE: FOX Sports' Joy Taylor rips NFL rankings for Dak Prescott, Cowboys disrespect

In a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show, Patrick expressed concern for the 2025 Cowboys. He even went as far as to say the Cowboys should not have made the deal with Prescott last season.

Dak Prescot
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (left) stands on crutches before the game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Patrick is confused with the direction the Cowboys are heading, even bringing up the "all in" mantra from last season that every Cowboys fan would like to forget.

The former SportsCenter anchor went a little further digging into Prescott by saying the Cowboys quarterback is good, but has never been great consistently.

MORE: Dak Prescott 'make-or-break' year ahead for Cowboys in 2025 season

Everyone knew the 2025 season would be a massive season for the franchise. There is talent on this team. However, are the worries about Prescott something fans should actually worry about?

It's a long time until September, but this could be a make-or-break year for Prescott, which would be a terrible deal for a front office that has so much faith in him.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Brian Schottenheimer watch a play in the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'

Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context

DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans

Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer

Published |Modified
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News