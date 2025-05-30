Tyler Smith’s practice comments should fire up Cowboys fans
When Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he made it clear that he wanted to bring the right kind of energy.
His focus has been on creating the “greatest culture in professional sports,” which includes encouraging players to dig deep and be the best versions of themselves.
It’s still early, but Schottenheimer’s message is getting across. Players have been thrilled with the energy at OTAs, and have been going hard as a result.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys star's hidden talent discovered during paintball trip
According to Tyler Smith, they might even be going too hard. The fourth-year pro said the coach has had to ask players to pull back.
“Even in practices like right now, he has to pull back on us, but I’d rather him tell us to pull back than him tell us to have to go hard," the All-Pro guard told the media after OTA practice on Thursday.
Cowboys fans have to be thrilled to hear such comments following years of watching their team approach games without much urgency.
MORE: Tyler Guyton reveals major lifestyle change as he aims for Year 2 jump
Schottenheimer understands that everything you do in May will matter when January football rolls around—and those are the games that truly matter when building a great culture.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Brian Schottenheimer aims to build ‘greatest culture in professional sports'
Dak Prescott 'developmental phase' comment spun wildly out of context
DeMarvion Overshown injury update foreshadows happy holidays for Cowboys fans
Cowboys rookie darkhorse is emerging with first-team reps at OTAs