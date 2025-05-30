Cowboys Country

Tyler Smith’s practice comments should fire up Cowboys fans

It sounds as if the Dallas Cowboys are more focused than ever.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Smith before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
When Brian Schottenheimer took over as head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, he made it clear that he wanted to bring the right kind of energy.

His focus has been on creating the “greatest culture in professional sports,” which includes encouraging players to dig deep and be the best versions of themselves.

It’s still early, but Schottenheimer’s message is getting across. Players have been thrilled with the energy at OTAs, and have been going hard as a result.

According to Tyler Smith, they might even be going too hard. The fourth-year pro said the coach has had to ask players to pull back.

“Even in practices like right now, he has to pull back on us, but I’d rather him tell us to pull back than him tell us to have to go hard," the All-Pro guard told the media after OTA practice on Thursday.

Cowboys fans have to be thrilled to hear such comments following years of watching their team approach games without much urgency.

Schottenheimer understands that everything you do in May will matter when January football rolls around—and those are the games that truly matter when building a great culture.

Dallas Cowboys G Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dallas Cowboys offensive guard Tyler Smith against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

