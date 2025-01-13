Why the Dallas Cowboys drafting Ashton Jeanty could be a mistake
The Dallas Cowboys have been frequently linked to elite running back prospect Ashton Jeanty in mock drafts, especially following their early-season struggles in the run game.
While Jeanty is considered one of the most polished and pro-ready prospects in this year’s draft, selecting him could prove to be a grave mistake for the Cowboys. Jeanty’s high mileage and extensive workload in college are significant concerns, raising questions about his long-term durability.
Additionally, the Cowboys have more pressing needs across the board, including offensive playmakers and defensive depth.
Drafting a running back in a class stacked with talent at the position would ignore the broader issues facing the roster. Instead, the Cowboys should consider targeting an elite wide receiver like Luther Burde III, who could even be available via a trade-back scenario.
Alternatively, they could bolster their defense by selecting players like defensive tackle Kenneth Grant or Georgia edge rushers Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams.
The Cowboys could then address the running back position in the second or third round, where they could find star-caliber options to pair with Rico Dowdle.
Prospects such as Omarion Hampton, Nicholas Singleton, Cam Skattebo, Kaleb Johnson, Quinshon Judkins, or TreVeyon Henderson have all shown elite potential this season.
While they may not be as polished as Jeanty, their lower mileage makes them less risky selections, and they would allow the Cowboys to allocate their first-round pick toward addressing more critical needs.
