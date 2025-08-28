4 reasons Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons trade could be a good thing
The Dallas Cowboys have done the unthinkable. No, you are not living in a bad dream; the team has traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Yes, the best defensive player on the team is now suiting up in the green and yellow. While your emotions are still out of control, maybe we can find some light at the end of the tunnel.
Before you bring the pitchforks at me, let's at least attempt to find some type of positives in this situation. Here are four reasons trading Parsons could be a good thing.
1. Future Picks
According to Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are getting two first-round picks as part of their compensation for Parsons.
Maybe Jerry Jones can turn those picks into Hall of Famers. He better.
2. Run Stopper
The Cowboys also received Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark in the trade. The team has been desperate to find someone to clog the middle on defense, and maybe Clark will be that guy.
3. More Money For Other Areas
Jones had no interest in making Parsons the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. So, use that money to make this roster unstoppable. There's plenty that can be done.
Luckily the team is already deep at EDGE, even if the players aren't of Parsons' caliber, but the secondary should be a priority.
4. Just One Player
At some point tonight, Cowboys fans will say, "It's just one player." That is a true statement. Parsons by himself will not dictate the future of the Cowboys. But man, it feels like this is the start of an absolute meltdown for this franchise.
The attempt to put a positive spin on this is now over.
