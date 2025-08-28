Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys uniform tracker: 2025 NFL schedule highlighted by Arctic Whites

The Dallas Cowboys dropped the official uniform schedule for the 2025 NFL season, including the Arctic Whites twice and the Thanksgiving classics.

It was a big day in the NFL for uniforms, with teams in the AFC East and NFC West unveiling their new "Rivalries Uniforms" for the 2025-26 season. The Dallas Cowboys weren't included in that fun, but they found a way to get involved.

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas released its official uniform schedule for the year so fans can circle special dates.

Everyone loves the "Arctic White" all-white uniforms, also known as the Color Rush, and there will be two opportunities to see them in 2025.

The first time Dallas will break out the look is on October 5 against the New York Jets on the road at MetLife Stadium, and two weeks later at home on October 19 against the Washington Commanders.

The other special occasion comes on Thanksgiving Day, when the Cowboys host the Kansas City Chiefs.

While we don't know if the Thanksgiving look will look exactly as it has in recent memory, we do know that the Cowboys break out a "Classic", aka throwback uniform, for the annual holiday game.

Dallas' uniform schedule is rounded out by 11 games in the primary whites and three games in the dreaded navy jerseys. The Week 17 game against the Commanders will have Dallas wearing their navy jerseys with a white helmet and white pants.

A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 uniform schedule can be seen below (home games in bold).

2025 Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule

WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET

WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | PRIMARY WHITE | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 10: BYE WEEK

WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET

WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET

WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CLASSIC | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET

WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | NAVY BLUE | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET

WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | NAVY BLUE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | NAVY BLUE | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET

WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) | PRIMARY WHITE

