Micah Parsons pens emotional farewell to Dallas Cowboys fans after blockbuster trade
The worst nightmare for Dallas Cowboys fans has come true. The team has decided to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.
Many believed, myself included, that this dispute between Parsons and the front office was typical Jerry Jones drama. However, we have now found out that wasn't the case.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys uniform tracker: 2025 NFL schedule highlighted by Arctic Whites
The news is still fresh, so fans are still trying to process what has happened. Shortly after the news broke, Parsons sent out an emotional letter, thanking the fanbase.
"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything is in my control. My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process," wrote Parsons.
MORE: Shavon Revel gets new Cowboys jersey number for rookie season
This move is not going to go over well with the franchise and feels like a massive blow to a team looking to move past a dreadful 2024 season.
Even while writing this, it doesn't seem real. If the Cowboys have any hopes of making a deep postseason run, they may have to run through Parsons and the Packers. That's a statement that no one in this fanbase ever wanted to hear.
MORE: NFL legend believes George Pickens can be Cowboys difference-maker
The pressure for Jones to make a diamond out of this team will only get worse.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys initial 53-man roster set for 2025 NFL season
Traeshon Holden laughs off Cowboys Nation's emotional ride from cut to practice squad
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc