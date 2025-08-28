Dallas Cowboys ship Micah Parsons to Packers for NFL Draft pick haul, 3x-Pro Bowler
The Micah Parsons nightmare is over for the Dallas Cowboys. The perennial All-Pro has been shipped to the Green Bay Packers in a blockbuster trade that sends multiple NFL Draft picks to Dallas, while Parsons gets a new deal.
Parsons is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
According to reports, Parsons and the Packers have already reached an agreement on a four-year, $180 million deal, with $120 million fully guaranteed at signing.
The Cowboys receive two first-rounders in the trade, and three-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark, per Ian Rapoport.
Last season, Parsons totaled 12 sacks and 43 tackles. By hitting the double-digit mark, Parsons joined an exclusive club of NFL legends to record at least 10 sacks in each of their first four seasons. The other three players were Pro Football Hall of Famers Dwight Freeney, Derrick Thomas, and Reggie White.
The Packers are getting a generational player, while the Cowboys have to hope they can turn their draft picks into future stars.
It's a true changing of the guard in Dallas, just one week before a new season begins.
This is the type of deal that could have a major ripple effect beyond the 2025 season, so buckle up Cowboys fans, it's going to be an interesting year.
