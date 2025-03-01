Star free agent says re-signing with Cowboys would be 'Glorious thing'
The Dallas Cowboys made a tough decision ahead of the 2014 season when they released Hall of Famer DeMarcus Ware. That move was heavily criticized, especially when Ware went on to have success with the Denver Broncos.
What hasn't been criticized was their move to replace Ware. Dallas moved up to the 34th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft to pick Boise State defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence. His rookie season was marred by injuries, limiting him to seven games, but he was huge in the postseason with two sacks and a forced fumble.
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Since that breakout performance, Lawrence has been the leader of the Dallas defense. Over 11 seasons, he has 450 tackles, 61.5 sacks, 21 forced fumbles, two interceptions, and two defensive touchdowns. He's also set to hit the open market.
Some predictions have Lawrence heading elsewhere, which he knows is a possibility. If he had it his way, however, he would stay in Dallas. While speaking with Mac Engel of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lawrence said it would be "a glorious thing" if he re-signed with the Cowboys.
"The ball is in their court. I'm not only going to play in Dallas. I'm going to have other options, but I'd like to stay here. It would be a glorious thing. ... My family is here. I love it here. The fans love me here."
As Lawrence said, he's going to have options. Even at 33 years old, he has enough left in the tank — provided he can stay healthy. The question will be whether or not the Cowboys offer him as much as another franchise would.
