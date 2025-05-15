Stephen Jones shares feelings on Cowboys 'spicy' late-season stretch
The Dallas Cowboys, along with the rest of the NFL, now know their full schedule for the upcoming regular season with the league's massive, drawn-out schedule release party from this past Thursday.
Before the official release of the schedule, it was already announced that the Cowboys would open the season on the road to kick off the NFL season against the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles.
However, fans are not worried as much about the first game of the season as they are worried about the stretch of games from Week 12 to Week 17, where the team has to play an opponent that made the postseason in 2024.
RELATED: Cowboys 2025 ticket demand proves Dallas is undeniably America's Team
It's a rough stretch, but for Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones, that stretch of games should have the team excited, instead of worried.
"We've got a spicy schedule at the end when you compare it to last year’s playoff teams. We have a big run there playing a lot of playoff teams. We look forward to that and Schotty’s fired up about the schedule and we’re ready to go," said Jones when discussing the tough stretch at the end of the season.
That stretch of games features the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders. Thankfully, the team gets to finish the season against the New York Giants.
