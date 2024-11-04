6 expiring contracts the Dallas Cowboys should sell at the trade deadline
The 2024 season went from bad to worse this weekend when the Dallas Cowboys dropped their third game in a row.
This time, they fell to the Atlanta Falcons 27-21. As was the case against San Francisco the prior week, that score is misleading. Dallas never really had a chance in this one and a late touchdown pass from Cooper Rush, who was filling in for an injured Dak Prescott, made the score more respectable.
MORE: Dak Prescott gives brutally honest reaction to latest Dallas Cowboys loss
Now at 3-5 and flirting with last place in the NFC East, the Cowboys need to punt on this season. Their roster has too many holes in it and instead of trying to fight for a playoff spot with a subpar team, they need to add capital for a rebuild. That's why they should look to unload these six players at the Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline.
Linval Joseph, DT
Added near the start of the regular season, Linval Joseph was brought in to stuff the run. He's played more than they would like, thanks to Mazi Smith's struggles, and has 11 tackles and one sack. Joseph is 36 and was never a long-term answer but some team in need of a massive nose tackle could be interested.
Jourdan Lewis, CB
An underrated defensive back, Jourdan Lewis is in his eighth season with Dallas. He has 32 tackles and three pass defenses while primarily playing in the slot. He excels in that role and could be the missing piece for a team destined for the postseason.
Trey Lance, QB
There was a time when Trey Lance was being kicked around as a potential starter down the road. There were even whispers the Cowboys added him to put pressure on Dak Prescott as he negotiated a new deal. Then, the played in the preseason and it was a disaster.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 Player of the Game
Now, Dallas is being ridiculed for sending the 49ers a fourth-round pick that could have been used to add a decent running back. They can't go back in time but maybe a team desperate enough for a QB would be willing to give up a late-round pick. Tennessee and Carolina could be potential landing spots, but the Cowboys should be willing to take anything at this point.
Eric Kendricks, LB
Dallas hardly did anything in the offseason, but they made one good move when they signed Eric Kendricks. The 10th year pro has 70 tackles, two sacks, and an interception for the Cowboys and has been one of the few bright spots this year. He could also draw some interest on the trade block. Moving him would be tough but it would give the younger linebackers on the team more snaps, which could be beneficial in the long run.
Osa Odighizuwa, DT
Even before the season got away from them, it felt unlikely that Osa Odighizuwa would return in 2025. The third-round pick from UCLA has proven to be a reliable starter, even if he's not explosive. That will lead to a decent contract in the offseason and Dallas will balk at that. Instead of letting him walk for nothing, they could flip him for a day three pick.
Zack Martin, G
Of all the players on expiring contracts, none would return as much as Zack Martin. Even with the suggestion that he could be retiring after the year is done, Martin could bring back a decent pick at the trade deadline. One possible landing spot to consider is Houston, where the Texans need to do something about their porous offensive line.
Adding Martin would give C.J. Stroud more protection and ensure they have a chance at making a run in the playoffs. It wouldn't be easy to see Martin leave, but he deserves more than what this team has shown in 2024.
