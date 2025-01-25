A closer look at Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus
The Dallas Cowboys have named Matt Eberflus their new defensive coordinator, sources confirm. This is the veteran coach's return to the organization.
The hiring is part of newly appointed head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff assembly.
Eberflus, who most recently coached the Chicago Bears, brings familiar experience to the Cowboys' organization.
During Jason Garrett's tenure as head coach, he spent seven seasons (2011-2017) in Dallas as a linebackers coach and passing game coordinator.
The move represents a significant addition to Schottenheimer's coaching staff, combining Eberflus's intimate knowledge of the Cowboys' organization with his expanded experience as a head coach in Chicago.
This appointment suggests a commitment to defensive expertise as the Cowboys enter a new chapter under Schottenheimer's leadership.
Eberflus replaces the recently departed Mike Zimmer who was the team's defensive coordinator last season.
