A closer look at Cowboys' new defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus

Former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus returns to Dallas Cowboys as defensive coordinator, rejoining the organization where he spent seven seasons with.

Ali Jawad

Chicago Bears head coach head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Chicago Bears head coach head coach Matt Eberflus against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have named Matt Eberflus their new defensive coordinator, sources confirm. This is the veteran coach's return to the organization.

The hiring is part of newly appointed head coach Brian Schottenheimer's staff assembly.

Eberflus, who most recently coached the Chicago Bears, brings familiar experience to the Cowboys' organization.

Matt Eberflus
Dallas Cowboys linebackers coach Matt Eberflus with linebacker Sean Lee against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

During Jason Garrett's tenure as head coach, he spent seven seasons (2011-2017) in Dallas as a linebackers coach and passing game coordinator.

The move represents a significant addition to Schottenheimer's coaching staff, combining Eberflus's intimate knowledge of the Cowboys' organization with his expanded experience as a head coach in Chicago.

This appointment suggests a commitment to defensive expertise as the Cowboys enter a new chapter under Schottenheimer's leadership.

Eberflus replaces the recently departed Mike Zimmer who was the team's defensive coordinator last season.

